Harley-Davidson Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.91%

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.05 to a high of $18.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.58 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Harley-Davidson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.31 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $17.65, 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.15% lower and 5.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Harley-Davidson. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Harley-Davidson in search of a potential trend change.