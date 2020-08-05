Harley-Davidson Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.31%

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.04 to a high of $21.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.72 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Harley-Davidson have traded between a low of $14.31 and a high of $40.86 and are now at $21.26, which is 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

