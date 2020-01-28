Harley-Davidson Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (HOG)

The price of Harley-Davidson shares has slipped to $34.00 (a 2.4% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 1.9 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Harley-Davidson on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.13. Since that call, shares of Harley-Davidson have fallen 6.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Harley-Davidson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.17 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $33.24, 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 0.61% lower over the past week, respectively.