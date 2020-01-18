Hannon Armstrong has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Mortgage REITs Industry (HASI, MFA, NYMT, ANH, ACRE)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Hannon Armstrong ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.23. Following is Mfa Financial with a FCF per share of $0.40. New York Mtge ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.49.

Anworth Mortgage follows with a FCF per share of $0.90, and Ares Commercial rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.10.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hannon Armstrong on June 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Hannon Armstrong have risen 23.3%. We continue to monitor Hannon Armstrong for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.