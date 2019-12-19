MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Hannon Armstrong has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Mortgage REITs Industry (HASI, MFA, NYMT, ANH, ACRE)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:48am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Hannon Armstrong ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.23. Mfa Financial is next with a FCF per share of $0.40. New York Mtge ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.49.

Anworth Mortgage follows with a FCF per share of $0.90, and Ares Commercial rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.10.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hannon Armstrong on June 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Hannon Armstrong have risen 14.6%. We continue to monitor Hannon Armstrong for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share hannon armstrong mfa financial new york mtge anworth mortgage ares commercial

Ticker(s): HASI MFA NYMT ANH ACRE

Contact Nick Russo