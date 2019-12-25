Hannon Armstrong is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (HASI, IVR, DX, PMT, LADR)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Hannon Armstrong ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.3%. Invesco Mortgage is next with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Dynex Capital ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.

Pennymac Mortgag follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Ladder Capital rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.5%.

