Hanesbrands Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.37%

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.24 to a high of $14.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.58 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hanesbrands Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.38 and a 52-week low of $12.11 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $14.34 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

