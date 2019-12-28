Hanesbrands Inc has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (HBI, ICON, SQBG, VFC, FOSL)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Hanesbrands Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 577.6. Following is Iconix Brand Gro with a a debt to equity ratio of 334.1. Sequential Brand ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 223.6.

Vf Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.5, and Fossil Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 77.4.

