Halliburton Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.19%

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.33 to a high of $22.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.83 on volume of 5.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Halliburton Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.97 and a high of $32.71 and are now at $21.99, 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Halliburton Co on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Halliburton Co have risen 9.3%. We continue to monitor HAL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.