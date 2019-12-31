Halliburton Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.67%

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.13 to a high of $24.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.42 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Halliburton Co have traded between a low of $16.97 and a high of $32.71 and are now at $24.23, which is 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

