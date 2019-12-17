Halliburton Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.33%

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.30 to a high of $24.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.74 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Halliburton Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.71 and a 52-week low of $16.97 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $24.43 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 1.72% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Halliburton Co on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Halliburton Co have risen 15.2%. We continue to monitor HAL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.