Halliburton Co Rises 16.52% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.76 to a high of $7.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.99 on volume of 29.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Halliburton Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.25 and a high of $32.30 and are now at $7.64, 80% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

