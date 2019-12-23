Halliburton Co Rises 1.37% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.47 to a high of $24.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.81 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Halliburton Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.97 and a high of $32.71 and are now at $24.53, 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Halliburton Co on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Halliburton Co have risen 15.9%. We continue to monitor HAL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.