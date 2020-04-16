Halliburton Co (HAL) Approaches New Upside Target of $7.08

Shares of Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) opened today above their pivot of $6.78 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $6.88. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $7.08 and $7.38 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 801.0% exists for Halliburton Co, based on a current level of $6.70 and analysts' average consensus price target of $60.37. Halliburton Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.79 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $19.15.

Halliburton Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.30 and a 52-week low of $4.25 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $6.70 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.19% lower and 6.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Halliburton Co and will alert subscribers who have HAL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.