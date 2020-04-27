Halliburton Co (HAL) Approaches New Downside Target of $8.19

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $9.05 today and has reached the first level of support at $8.53. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $8.19 and $7.33 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 605.1% exists for Halliburton Co, based on a current level of $8.56 and analysts' average consensus price target of $60.37. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.82 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Halliburton Co have traded between a low of $4.25 and a high of $32.09 and are now at $8.56, which is 101% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 2%.

