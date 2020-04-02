Haemonetics Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 8.40%

Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.91 to a high of $123.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $112.13 on volume of 367,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Haemonetics Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.23 and a high of $140.36 and are now at $120.75, 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Haemonetics Corp and will alert subscribers who have HAE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.