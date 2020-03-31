Haemonetics Corp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (HAE, VIVO, RTIX, WST, XRAY)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest sales growth.
Haemonetics Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 201.0%. Meridian Biosci is next with a sales growth of 239.1%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 245.5%.
West Pharmaceut follows with a sales growth of 596.4%, and Dentsply Sirona rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 662.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rti Surgical Inc on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.37. Since that call, shares of Rti Surgical Inc have fallen 44.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
