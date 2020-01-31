Haemonetics Corp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (HAE, VIVO, RTIX, WST, XRAY)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest sales growth.
Haemonetics Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 201.0%. Following is Meridian Biosci with a sales growth of 239.1%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 245.5%.
West Pharmaceut follows with a sales growth of 596.4%, and Dentsply Sirona rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 662.4%.
