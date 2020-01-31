MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Haemonetics Corp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (HAE, VIVO, RTIX, WST, XRAY)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:19am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest sales growth.

Haemonetics Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 201.0%. Following is Meridian Biosci with a sales growth of 239.1%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 245.5%.

West Pharmaceut follows with a sales growth of 596.4%, and Dentsply Sirona rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 662.4%.

