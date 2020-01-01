Haemonetics Corp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (HAE, VIVO, RTIX, WST, XRAY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest sales growth.

Haemonetics Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 201.0%. Following is Meridian Biosci with a sales growth of 239.1%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 245.5%.

West Pharmaceut follows with a sales growth of 596.4%, and Dentsply Sirona rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 662.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dentsply Sirona on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $54.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Dentsply Sirona have risen 3.7%. We continue to monitor Dentsply Sirona for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.