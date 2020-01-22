Habit Restaura-A is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (HABT, ARMK, WING, YUM, MCD)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Habit Restaura-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 0.0%. Following is Aramark with a EPS growth of 54.3%. Wingstop Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 393.0%.

Yum! Brands Inc follows with a EPS growth of 805.9%, and Mcdonalds Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,578.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Habit Restaura-A on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Habit Restaura-A have risen 37.9%. We continue to monitor Habit Restaura-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.