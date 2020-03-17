Habit Restaura-A is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HABT , DPZ , DNKN , MCD , SBUX )

Below are the top five companies in the Restaurants industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Habit Restaura-A (NASDAQ:HABT ) ranks first with a loss of 1.29%; Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ ) ranks second with a loss of 2.33%; and Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN ) ranks third with a loss of 9.64%.

Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD ) follows with a loss of 9.98% and Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 10.06%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Habit Restaura-A on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Habit Restaura-A have risen 38.3%. We continue to monitor Habit Restaura-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.