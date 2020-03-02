Gulfport Energy Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.54%

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.44 to a high of $1.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.47 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Gulfport Energy has traded in a range of $1.47 to $8.76 and is now at $1.52, 3% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.8%.

