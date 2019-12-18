Gulfport Energy Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.69%

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.92 to a high of $3.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.00 on volume of 594,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Gulfport Energy has traded in a range of $2.28 to $9.60 and is now at $3.01, 32% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.