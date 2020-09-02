Gulfport Energy is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (GPOR, NOG, CHK, SWN, QEP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Gulfport Energy ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 1.6%. Following is Northern Oil And with a EBITDA growth of 4.3%. Chesapeake Energ ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.6%.

Southwestrn Engy follows with a EBITDA growth of 10.6%, and Qep Resources In rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 21.0%.

