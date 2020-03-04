Guidewire Softwa Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.74%

Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.92 to a high of $73.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $75.00 on volume of 287,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Guidewire Softwa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.16 and the current low of $71.92 and are currently at $71.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Guidewire Softwa on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $113.09. Since that call, shares of Guidewire Softwa have fallen 34.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.