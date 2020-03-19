Guess? Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 120.58%

Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.51 to a high of $11.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 120.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.81 on volume of 7.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Guess? Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.64 and a high of $23.58 and are now at $6.04, 66% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

