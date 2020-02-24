Gtt Communicatio is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GTT , ZG , EBAY , QUOT , QNST )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Gtt Communicatio (NYSE:GTT ) ranks first with a gain of 5.82%; Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG ) ranks second with a gain of 2.21%; and Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY ) ranks third with a gain of 1.35%.

Quotient Technol (NYSE:QUOT ) follows with a gain of 1.22% and Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.69%.

