Grubhub Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.14%

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.18 to a high of $48.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.21 on volume of 346,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Grubhub Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.98 and a 52-week low of $32.11 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $48.37 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

