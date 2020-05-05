Grubhub Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.53%

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.41 to a high of $48.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $48.13 on volume of 974,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Grubhub Inc have traded between a low of $29.35 and a high of $80.25 and are now at $47.81, which is 63% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

