Group 1 Automoti has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (GPI, SAH, LAD, PAG, AN)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Group 1 Automoti ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.71. Following is Sonic Automoti-A with a a price to book ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.83.

Penske Automotiv follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.91, and Autonation Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.02.

