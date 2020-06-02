Griffon Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Building Products Industry (GFF , BLDR , OC , MAS , JCI )

We looked at the Building Products industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF ) ranks first with a gain of 4.31%; Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR ) ranks second with a gain of 4.15%; and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.54%.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS ) follows with a gain of 1.65% and Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.45%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Johnson Controls on December 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $40.94. Since that call, shares of Johnson Controls have fallen 4.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.