Greif Inc-Cl A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (GEF, OI, SLGN, BERY, ATR)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Greif Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.95. Following is Owens-Illinois with a a price to book ratio of 2.14. Silgan Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 4.11.

Berry Global Gro follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.73, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 5.07.

