Greif Inc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (GEF, OI, BERY, SLGN, ATR)
Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Greif Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.46. Owens-Illinois is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.91. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.58.
Silgan Holdings follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.06, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.58.
