Greif Inc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (GEF, OI, SLGN, BERY, ATR)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Greif Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.02. Owens-Illinois is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.64. Silgan Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 4.17.

Berry Global Gro follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.78, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 5.19.

