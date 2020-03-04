Greif Inc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (GEF, CCK, BERY, OI, ATR)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Greif Inc-Cl A ranks highest with a sales per share of $77.89. Crown Holdings I is next with a sales per share of $67.10. Berry Global Gro ranks third highest with a sales per share of $57.61.

Owens-Illinois follows with a sales per share of $42.92, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $41.26.

