Greenhill & Co Rises 4.58% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.91 to a high of $23.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.75 on volume of 209,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Greenhill & Co and will alert subscribers who have GHL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Greenhill & Co have traded between a low of $12.25 and a high of $25.69 and are now at $22.48, which is 83% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.