MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Greenbrier Cos has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (GBX, WAB, WBC, BLBD, CMI)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 12:40am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Greenbrier Cos ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 11.2%. Wabtec Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%. Wabco Holdings ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.0%.

Blue Bird Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 18.3%, and Cummins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 26.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cummins Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $164.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Cummins Inc have risen 10.3%. We continue to monitor Cummins Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest projected earnings growth greenbrier cos wabtec corp wabco holdings blue bird corp cummins inc

Ticker(s): GBX WAB WBC BLBD CMI

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

www.mysmartrend.com | 522: Connection timed out

Error 522 Ray ID: 54726fcf5b3a93e8 • 2019-12-18 16:15:45 UTC

Connection timed out

You

Browser

Working
San Jose

Cloudflare

Working
www.mysmartrend.com

Host

Error

What happened?

The initial connection between Cloudflare's network and the origin web server timed out. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

Contact your hosting provider letting them know your web server is not completing requests. An Error 522 means that the request was able to connect to your web server, but that the request didn't finish. The most likely cause is that something on your server is hogging resources. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 54726fcf5b3a93e8 Your IP: 198.217.114.33 Performance & security by Cloudflare