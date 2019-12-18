Greenbrier Cos has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (GBX, WAB, WBC, BLBD, CMI)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Greenbrier Cos ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 11.2%. Wabtec Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%. Wabco Holdings ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.0%.

Blue Bird Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 18.3%, and Cummins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 26.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cummins Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $164.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Cummins Inc have risen 10.3%. We continue to monitor Cummins Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.