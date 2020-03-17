Greenbrier Cos is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (GBX, WAB, WBC, BLBD, CMI)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Greenbrier Cos ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 11.2%. Following is Wabtec Corp with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%. Wabco Holdings ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.0%.

Blue Bird Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 18.3%, and Cummins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 26.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wabtec Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.54. Since that call, shares of Wabtec Corp have fallen 26.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.