Greenbrier Cos is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (GBX, STS, WAB, TRN, WBC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Greenbrier Cos ranks lowest with a an RPE of $188,000. Following is Supreme Inds-A with a an RPE of $207,000. Wabtec Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $223,000.

Trinity Industri follows with a an RPE of $232,000, and Wabco Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $237,000.

