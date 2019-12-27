Green Dot Corp-A Rises 1.98% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.10 to a high of $23.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.65 on volume of 205,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Green Dot Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.97 and a high of $84.00 and are now at $23.65, 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.25% lower and 0.05% higher over the past week, respectively.