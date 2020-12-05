Green Dot Corp-A Rises 15.00% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.90 to a high of $35.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 15.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.10 on volume of 949,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Green Dot Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.20 and a high of $51.86 and are now at $35.30, 149% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 0.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

