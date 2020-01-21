Green Dot Corp-A is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GDOT , NAVI , EZPW , COF , DFS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Consumer Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT ) ranks first with a gain of 1.89%; Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.76%; and Ezcorp Inc-A (NASDAQ:EZPW ) ranks third with a gain of 1.60%.

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF ) follows with a gain of 1.18% and Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.96%.

