Great Western Ba Falls 6.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Great Western Ba (NYSE:GWB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.06 to a high of $31.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.59 on volume of 331,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Great Western Ba share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.07 and a high of $38.78 and are now at $31.00, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

