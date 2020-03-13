Great Lakes Dred has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Construction & Engineering Industry (GLDD, AMRC, ORN, KBR, NVEE)
Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Great Lakes Dred ranks lowest with a sales per share of $11.02. Following is Ameresco Inc-A with a sales per share of $16.49. Orion Group Hold ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $20.60.
Kbr Inc follows with a sales per share of $29.25, and Nv5 Global Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $35.53.
