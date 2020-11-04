Great Lakes Dred has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Construction & Engineering Industry (GLDD, JEC, TPC, GVA, FLR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Great Lakes Dred ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 178.9%. Jacobs Engin Grp is next with a EBITDA growth of 111.5%. Tutor Perini Cor ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 86.3%.

Granite Constr follows with a EBITDA growth of 80.5%, and Fluor Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 74.8%.

