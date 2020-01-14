Grand Canyon Edu has the Highest Return on Equity in the Education Services Industry (LOPE, BFAM, GHC, STRA, APEI)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Grand Canyon Edu ranks highest with a ROE of 2,355.1%. Bright Horizons is next with a ROE of 2,089.7%. Graham Holding-B ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,206.3%.
Strayer Educatio follows with a ROE of 935.7%, and American Public rounds out the top five with a ROE of 753.3%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Public and will alert subscribers who have APEI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity grand canyon edu bright horizons graham holding-b strayer educatio american public