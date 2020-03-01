Graham Holding-B has the Highest Sales per Share in the Education Services Industry (GHC, STRA, BFAM, LRN, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a sales per share of $485.96. Strayer Educatio is next with a sales per share of $42.63. Bright Horizons ranks third highest with a sales per share of $30.42.

K12 Inc follows with a sales per share of $22.81, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $21.17.

