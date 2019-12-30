Graham Holding-B has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Education Services Industry (GHC, HMHC, STRA, CHGG, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a an RPE of $399,000. Houghton Mifflin is next with a an RPE of $370,000. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a an RPE of $310,000.

Chegg Inc follows with a an RPE of $302,000, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $250,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Grand Canyon Edu. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Grand Canyon Edu in search of a potential trend change.