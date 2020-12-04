Graham Holding-B is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (GHC, APEI, LOPE, LRN, ABCD)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Graham Holding-B ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -24.7%. American Public is next with a EBITDA growth of 11.6%. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.5%.

K12 Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.1%, and Cambium Learning rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 27.2%.

