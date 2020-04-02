Graham Corp is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (GHM, TNC, HY, GTLS, NNBR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Graham Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 429.2%. Following is Tennant Co with a future earnings growth of 49.2%. Hyster-Yale ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 47.2%.

Chart Industries follows with a future earnings growth of 36.4%, and Nn Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 34.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graham Corp on December 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.70. Since that call, shares of Graham Corp have fallen 15.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.